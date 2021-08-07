IKON Awards Nite to be held on August 14

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: To recognise high performing individuals and achievers across industries, appreciate organisations that are best places to work and encourage volunteers and social organisations, IKON Awards Nite will be held on August 14 at The Park Hotel.

Dr Dinesh Murugesan, national president & CEO of IKON, a network of professionals, said, “We aspire to serve as a platform for individuals from different sectors to connect, collaborate and innovate. We create strategic partnerships and facilitate change through thought leadership, research, market intelligence and member engagement.”

Krish Chintaluri, founder and COO of IKON, said the awardees are carefully chosen by the jury for various categories and include individuals who have provided exemplary services to the public especially during Covid time.

The categories of awards include best employer, best startup, best place to work, best innovator, best CSR impact apart from individual awards, a press release said.

