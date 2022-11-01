| Images Of Hospital Renovation Ahead Of Pm Visit Go Viral Twitter Says Go_back_modi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

While PM meets the surviving victims of a tragedy that claimed around 141 lives, images of hospital renovation ahead of his visit are going viral on Twitter.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the injured survivors of Morbi suspension bridge tragedy at a government hospital today.

Users earlier taunted Modi asking if the bridge collapse is an ‘act of god’ or ‘act of fraud’, referring to his statement in regards to a similar incident in Kolkata. Now, enraged with the images of renovations, users are tweeting #Go_Back_Modi.

“It is a very very shameful event done by Modi Ji in Gujarat today lot of people lose their lives and your only focus is on your election really #Go_Back_Modi,” wrote one disappointed user.

“If someone dies at home, do they get dyed and painted? #MorbiBridgeCollapse Modi ji is going to meet the injured in the Morbi Bridge #ActOfFruad at the hospital today. That hospital is being made capable of doing photoshoots overnight,” wrote another.

Users expressed dissent over turning a tragic incident into a photo op to appease the public ahead of the elections.

