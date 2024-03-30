IMD issues heatwave alert for parts of Telangana

The IMD advises that while the heat is tolerable for the general public, it poses a moderate health concern for vulnerable individuals.
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for parts of Telangana on April 1.
According to the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in several districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kamareddy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.
Additionally, warm nights are expected at isolated places in districts such as Adilabad, Kumuram Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.
The IMD advises that while the heat is tolerable for the general public, it poses a moderate health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.