Hyderabad to face heatwave threat this April

With daytime temperatures already touching a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius, Hyderabadis are bracing themselves for even hotter days ahead.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 28 March 2024, 04:52 PM

Hyderabad: As the sun blazes over Hyderabad, residents are gearing up for what meteorologists predict to be a scorching April and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) raising concerns about a looming heatwave.

Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, has issued a cautionary statement, highlighting the likelihood of temperatures rising sharply in the coming weeks. With daytime temperatures already touching a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius, Hyderabadis are bracing themselves for even hotter days ahead.

“There will be a rise in temperatures in the city in the first week of April, followed by a temporary drop in the second week due to expected thunderstorm activity. However, as we progress into the third and fourth weeks, temperatures are expected to surge once again,” Dr. Shravani stated.

The IMD scientist also warned of the likelihood of heatwave conditions gripping the State of Telangana, including Hyderabad. “There will be at least one or two instances of heatwave conditions in the State during April. Hyderabad, too, faces the risk of witnessing a heatwave,” she cautioned, urging residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe during the anticipated heat spell.

Recent temperature recordings indicate a rapid escalation in mercury levels. On Thursday, Hyderabad recorded an average maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius. IMD forecasts suggest that over the next three days, the average maximum temperature is likely to hover between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius.