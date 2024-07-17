IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad on Wednesday; orange alert for parts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 04:20 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, anticipating a mostly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Wednesday. The weather is expected to intensify in the evening or night with occasional intense spells and gusty winds.

In its advisory, the IMD advisory about possible water stagnation on roads and in low-lying areas, making surfaces slippery, and advises commuters to minimize travel. A similar forecast along with a yellow alert has been issued for Thursday. The temperatures in the city are likely to be around 30 to 31 degree Celsius for the coming two days.

In addition, an orange alert has been issued for several districts in Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in isolated areas of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Furthermore, heavy rain is likely in parts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts. The alert also warns of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in isolated places across all districts of Telangana.