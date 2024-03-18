IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms in Telangana

The alert has been extended to Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts for March 19, with a similar forecast expected to persist in these regions until March 21.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 10:45 AM

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad centre has issued a yellow alert for select regions of the State, spanning four days.

In a release issue by the IMD, it has been indicated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected in isolated areas of Adilabad, Mancherial, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts on Monday.

