IMD issues yellow alert in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:36 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert in Hyderabad for Thursday and Friday, warning of heavy rain or thundershowers in parts of the city.

The weather monitoring agency has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Thursday with the possibility of heavy rain or thundershowers. The forecast showed that the maximum temperature is likely to stay around 31 degree Celsius and the minimum will be around 23 degrees Celsius in the city. And, a similar weather pattern is expected on Wednesday as well.

On Wednesday, parts of Hyderabad received light rainfall, and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 28.6 degree Celsius. The weather office recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall.

