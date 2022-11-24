IMD predicts light rainfall in parts of Telangana

All the zones of Hyderabad are likely to witness cloudy skies for the next five days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: As a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over Telangana on Thursday and Friday.

All the zones of Hyderabad are likely to witness cloudy skies for the next five days. Apart from it, haze or mist will prevail over the zone till November 30.

While the minimum temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature is set to increase, the IMD-H forecast states.