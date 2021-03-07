Implement 27 pc reservations for BCs in all sectors: Thalloju Acharya

Speaking to pressmen at R&B guest house in Nizamabad on Sunday, Acharayan our country has 65 percent BC population who are backward socially, economically and educationally

Nizamabad: Member of National Backward Classes (BC) Commission Thalloju Acharya demanded the Union and State governments implement 27 percent reservation for people belong to Backward Classes in education and employment sectors.

Speaking to pressmen at R&B guest house in Nizamabad on Sunday, Acharayan our country has 65 percent BC population who are backward socially, economically and educationally. To eradicate this 27 percent of reservations provided by the Constitution should be implemented for the uplift of BC community in all sectors. However, mere 10 to 12 percent of reservations for the community is being implemented, he said. The reservations should be implemented in central universities, national law university, Sainik schools, medical and engineering education, he added.

If they observe any violations in the implementation of the reservations, the BC commission will fight against it, Acharya warned, demanding the Telangana government to allocate huge pie in the budget for BC welfare.

