TS CoE-Bellampalli students bag seats in Central Universities

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:25 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Tallapalli Sai Tharun, Bandela Abhishek, Rathnam Kalyan, Kummari Manoj. TS CoE-Bellampalli secured admissions into various courses at different Central universities by excelling in the Common University Entrance Test.

Mancherial: Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TS CoE)-Bellampalli secured admissions into various courses at different Central universities by excelling in the Common University Entrance Test.

TS CoE Principal Inala Saidulu, in a press statement, said that Tallapalli Sai Tharun got a seat in BA Economics at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Central University of Lucknow, while Bandela Abhishek was shortlisted by Delhi University to pursue B Sc Computers.

Similarly, Rathnam Kalyan has been provisionally selected by Shobhit University of Uttar Pradesh to study computer science engineering and Kummari Manoj achieved an admission into an integrated PG at the University of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Regional Coordinating Officer Koppula Swarupa Rani and ARCO K Maheshwar Rao congratulated the students for bagging seats at the central universities and bringing recognition to the institution. They patted Saidulu for providing quality education and playing a vital role in the centre’s students displaying outstanding academic performance.

HEC coordinator Avunuri Ravi, vice principal Kota Raj Kumar and teachers were present.