Implement reservations to tribals on priority: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday sought to know as to why the State government failed to implement 10 per cent reservations to tribals for the last eight years.

Interacting with people during his fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Malkajgiri assembly constituency, he criticised the State government for failing to resolve the podu lands issue and demanded that the State government immediately implement Girijana Bandhu scheme.

He urged the State government to come to the rescue of tribals and solve the podu lands issue. The tribals would get a major relief if the podu lands issue was solved permanently.

Sanjay alleged that the State government failed to sanction its share of Rs.430 crore to the Central government for extension of MMTS services. The Central government has already sanctioned Rs.600 crore and completed major portions of the works, he said.