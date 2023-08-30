Implementation of Congress’s declarations not possible: Gutha

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said on Wednesday that declarations at the meetings of the Congress were not practically possible to implement.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said the declarations adopted by the Congress were aimed at getting the votes in the next elections by misguiding the people. The Congress was not capable of implementing its declarations, he said, pointing out that the Congress did nothing for the development of Telangana during the tenure of its governments.

Stating that K Chandrashekhar Rao would be elected for the third time as Chief Minister of Telangana after the next elections, he said the victory of BRS was inevitable. Whether or not the candidates were changed, the BRS leaders and cadre had the responsibility to ensure victory to the party candidates in the next elections. Leaders who failed to get the opportunity should work in coordination with other leaders.

