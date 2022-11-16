Improve performances of local bodies, Addl Collectors told

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:54 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania stressed the need to improve performances of local bodies through continuous monitoring.

Taking part in an orientation programme for additional collectors on rural and urban development organized by the Telangana State Rural Development Corporation (TSIRD) in Rajendranagar here on Wednesday, Sultania stated that the role of additional collectors of local bodies was crucial in properly implementing rural development and urban development programs.

He asked them to conduct regular reviews with the committees to monitor the performance of the local sanitation works, works committees and other committees established with the participation of the people in the villages and towns.

Sultania said that there should be constant monitoring of sanitation in villages and towns. He advised the additional collectors to monitor the infrastructure, tractors and trolleys provided to the Gram Panchayats as part of the Rural Development Program. “Special attention should be given to the local institutions which are not performing well,” he advised.

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Department, John Wesley made a power point presentation about the Panchayat Raj Act.