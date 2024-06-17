Scattered heavy rains bring relief to Hyderabad amid monsoon break

Golkonda received the highest rainfall at 58 mm, followed by Asif Nagar with 57 mm, Khairatabad with 52.5 mm, and Shaikpet with 46.8 mm, data from the Telangana Development and Planning Society recorded

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 08:28 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Following a brief monsoon break and a week of rising temperatures with occasional scattered showers, Hyderabad on Monday experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms, causing water inundation at several low lying areas. The heavy rains, however, provided much-needed relief from the sweltering day time heat that was accompanied with higher humidity, which was at 90 percent on Monday.

Golkonda received the highest rainfall at 58 mm, followed by Asif Nagar with 57 mm, Khairatabad with 52.5 mm, and Shaikpet with 46.8 mm, data from the Telangana Development and Planning Society recorded at 7 pm on Monday indicated. Other parts of the city recorded rainfall of up to 30 mm. Notably hail storms were also reported in the city at Kukatpally, Miyapur, and Serilingampally.

Throughout Monday, people in Hyderabad endured a hot day with temperatures hovering between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius until 3 pm. However, the weather took a dramatic turn in the evening as overcast skies brought heavy and scattered downpours to various areas.

According to India Meteorological Deoartment – Hyderabad (IMD-H), the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 35.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 26.1 degrees Celsius.

While weather experts affirm that break in the spell of rains has ended, the forecast does not predict continuous heavy downpours. Nevertheless, rainfall is expected to be more frequent than in the previous week. The next few days are expected to be marked by high heat and humidity, followed by scattered intense thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Across Telangana, various districts including Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Siddipet, and Medak experienced scattered moderate to heavy rains. Shankarapally in Rangareddy recorded particularly heavy rainfall at 73 mm.

Rainfall in GHMC (in mm)

Golkonda – 58 mm

Asifnagar – 57 mm

Khairatabad – 52.5 mm

Shaikepet – 46.8 mm

Banjara Hills – 46 mm

Rainfall in Telangana (in mm)

Shankarapalle, Rangareddy – 73 mm

Moinabad, Rangareddy – 61 mm

Indervelly, Adilabad – 50 mm

Bhongir, Yadadri Bhuwanagiri – 46 mm

Jainad, Adilabad – 45 mm