Hyderabad: Audience captivated by special Kuchipudi performance at Shilparamam

The group showcased various items of the Kuchipudi repertoire like Vani ki Vandanam, Dasavatharam, Aura Sabdam, Tulsidas Kirtan, Koluvaithiva, and Brindavana Saranga Thillana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 07:57 PM

Hyderabad: Kuchipudi Darpanam, a unique collection of traditional and creative choreographies, was presented by the disciples of Guru Seetha Nagajyothi and Guru P Nagajothy from New Delhi at Shilparamam, Madhapur.

The team of Gurus and dancers from New Delhi and Hyderabad began with Poorvarangam. The highlight of the evening was Swarajathi in Vasanta ragam, a choreography of Padma Bhushan Late Dr. Vempati Chinna Satyam. The group showcased various items of the Kuchipudi repertoire like Vani ki Vandanam, Dasavatharam, Aura Sabdam, Tulsidas Kirtan, Koluvaithiva, and Brindavana Saranga Thillana.

V.Sheshadri, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who was the chief guest of the event, congratulated the students for the performance and described Guru Seetha Nagajyothi as one of the ‘prominent torchbearers’ of the Kuchipudi art form.

Guru Seetha Nagajyothi also organised a Kuchipudi workshop ‘Back to Basics’ in Hyderabad from June 10 to June 15. The well-attended workshop was organised in association with Dr. Yashoda Thakores’ Rinda Saranya Kuchipudi Artist Academy.

The Gurus Seetha Nagajyothi and P Nagajyothi are well-established names in Kuchipudi who have created their niche in terms of style and performance. Both of them have taught various forms of Kuchipudi to many students, who have gone on to become stalwarts of the art.