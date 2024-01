| Imtiyaz To Lead Osmania University Mens Team In All India Inter Varsity Football Championship

Imtiyaz to lead Osmania University men’s team in All India Inter-varsity Football Championship

Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed from Anwarul Uloom College will lead the Osmania University men’s football team in the upcoming All India Inter-varsity Football Championship commencing from January 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed

Hyderabad: Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed from Anwarul Uloom College will lead the Osmania University men’s football team in the upcoming All India Inter-varsity Football Championship commencing from January 2 at Jalandhar, Punjab.

Team: Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed (Captain), Syed Ibrahim Nehal, Md Ibrahim khan, Syed Saud, Rayyan Bin Sohel, N Harinesh, Madarapu Vivek, Tarun Swami, Md Zayd khan, Bellamkonda Karthik, K Sai Durga Parsad, Clarence Celestine Dcruz, Karan Singh Karki, Shaik Mohd Hussain, Kuda Abshaik, Pitla Sai Yashwant, Biram Giri Parkash, Palempalli Navaneeswar Reddy, Syed Owaisuddin, Shaik Rehan, Boddu Akhil, Mohd Abdul Baqi; Coach: Joy Samuel; Manager: Sandeep Reddy.