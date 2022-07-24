In a first, Telangana to host Rappelling World Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

File photo: Players participate in a pre-Rappelling World Cup held at Gayathri waterfalls at Mankapur village in Ichoda mandal.

Adilabad: The third Rappelling World Cup will be held at the scenic Gayathri waterfalls near Mankapur village in Ichoda mandal from September 30 to October 4. This is the first time that Telangana will host the world cup.

K Ranga Rao, the founder of the Waterfall Rappelling World Cup Organizing Committee, said Telangana will host the mega event in two categories for the first time. Applications have already started coming in and an orientation programme is in progress. A trial run would be held at the spot soon and elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure the event is a success, he said.

The 330-ft-high Gayathri waterfall is the perfect place for different types of rappelling — such as normal, reverse, blindfold, blindfold reverse, tandem, tandem reverse, tandem blindfold, vertical climbing, blindfold vertical climbing, Jumar up and blindfold Jummar up waterfall.

The event categories are senior men and women aged between 17 and 50, and veteran men and women between 50 and 70 years old. Each team will comprise a maximum six members of men and women. A maximum of 10 teams would be allowed to participate.

The teams in the top three positions in both categories will be awarded medals, certificates of participation and cash incentives. Over 30 teams from the national and international levels are expected to take part in the event.

The organising committee has earlier planned 26 world records on waterfall rappelling under the guidance of K Ranga Rao, who has 31 years of experience in the field. The team visited the waterfall 20 times to make necessary arrangements and safety precautions.

World record-holders Sudheer Singh, Chandana Sharma, Sagar, Dr Salim, the local police and district administration have assured to extend their cooperation for the success of the event, Ranga Rao said.