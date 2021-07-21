Incessant rains: Reservoirs in Telangana receive huge inflows

The inflows are expected to rise significantly if the same weather condition continues for the next few days

By | Published: 9:16 pm 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Most of the reservoirs and water bodies in south and north Telangana have been receiving huge inflows following the incessant rains lashing the State this week. The inflows are expected to rise significantly if the same weather condition continues for the next few days, officials said.

Major projects including Priyadarshini Jurala Project and Srisailam Dam in Krishna basin and Kadem and Vattivagu in Godavari basin were receiving huge inflows. Jurala project has been witnessing inflows of 63,900 cusecs of water at 6 pm on Wednesday. Following the increase in inflows in Narayanpur project in Karnataka, the authorities of that project have also issued an alert at 5 pm requesting people in nearby villages downstream of Narayanpur project as discharge into Krishna River would be gradually increased to 80,000 cusecs by 8 pm on Wednesday.

The outflows may go up to 90,000 cusecs. On receiving the message, officials at Jurala project are on high alert and are monitoring the inflows continuously. In the flood report released at 6 am, the average inflows at Jurala and Srisailam Dam in the last 24 hours was 1,11,072 cusecs and 1,50,494 cusecs respectively. In Nagarjuna Sagar Project, the current water storagewas 176.26 tmc against its gross storage capacity of 312.045 tmc. Inflows into the project were recorded at 31,512 cusecs while outflows were 1,555 cusecs.

With respect to water levels in the projects in Godavari basin, Kadem and Vattivagu are receiving huge inflows. The Vattivagu reported inflows of 1,459 cusecs of water while Kadem was getting between 25,000 cusecs to 30,000 cusecs of water.

“We opened four gates at the Kadem project in the morning to release water but by evening, we closed two gates and are maintaining water level at 795 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 800 feet,” Nirmal district Irrigation department Superintendent of Engineer D Sushil Kumar told Telangana Today.

The Sripada Yellampalli project recorded inflows of 87,440 cusecs, with the live storage touching 19.73 tmc against it gross capacity of 20.175 tmc. The surplus water was discharged by lifting one gate. Meanwhile, Medigadda barrage too was receiving 51,500 cusecs of water from upstream while the discharge from 24 of the 85 gates was 35,300 cusecs, officials said.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .