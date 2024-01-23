UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies launches online faculty development programme

The online programme explores the various forms of vulnerability, from diseases to climate change and the environment, across a wide range of literary genres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 06:08 PM

Hyderabad: The UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies, University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Department of Humanities & Social Sciences, NIT-Tiruchirappalli, has launched a week-long Online Faculty Development Programme on “Reading and Researching the Literature of Crisis”.

The programme explores the various forms of vulnerability, from diseases to climate change and the environment, across a wide range of literary genres. The convenors of the event are Prof. Pramod K. Nayar (UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies, UoH), Prof. Anna Kurian (Faculty Fellow, UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies, UoH), and Dr. V.K. Karthika (NIT-Tiruchirappalli).

Prof. N. Kumaresan, Director i/c, NIT Tiruchirappalli delivered the presidential address and Aishwarya Sehgal, Programme Officer at the Social and Human Sciences Unit, UNESCO Regional Office, New Delhi, spoke on the importance of the event.

The FDP has 550 registered participants from India, Pakistan, the UK and Indonesia. Its resource persons are from UoH, IIT Madras, Sai University, University of Huddersfield, UK, and Complutense University of Madrid, Spain.