My Radio My Life: A documentary film that revisits the era of radio

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: TimeCap Documentaries, with a mission to capture the essence of lives, moments, traditions, and practices from the recent past and preserve them for generations to come presents ‘My Radio My Life’, a documentary film that revisits the golden era of radio.

UNESCO had recently declared the theme for World Radio Day, to be celebrated on February 13, as ‘A Century of Informing, Entertaining, and Educating.’ The documentary film ‘My Radio My Life’ aligns with the theme, featuring nostalgic stories of passionate radio enthusiasts.

Directed by Bidit Roy and Makarand Waikar, the 1 hour 8 minutes film treats the radio as a protagonist, revisiting the era when it was the main source of entertainment, news, and knowledge before social media, mobile phones, and TV.

“The film explores how the Radio deeply influenced the lives of a few passionate individuals which includes radio personalities, vintage radio restorers, Ham radio operators, and others,” said Makarand Waikar, producer and director of the film.

Available in English, Hindi, and Marathi, the documentary received the best documentary awards, nominations, and selections at over 65 film festivals and is listed on the UNESCO website as part of World Radio Day celebrations.

The film offers a simple yet nostalgic journey into the impact of radio, reminding of a time when radio was dominant and popular, played all day, and had a variety of programs covering news, entertainment, and knowledge globally.