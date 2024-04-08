Valuables worth Rs. 11.62 lakh seized on Sunday

While eight complaints regarding cash and other items were investigated and resolved, four FIRs were registered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: Enforcement authorities seized valuable items worth Rs. 11.62 lakh along with cash to the tune of Rs. 7.30 lakh and 386.73 liters of liquor between the early hours of Sunday morning and Monday.

While eight complaints regarding cash and other items were investigated and resolved, four FIRs were registered. A total of 12 licensed weapons were also deposited during that time period. So far, the seized cash stands at Rs. 12.69 crore, in addition to valuables worth Rs. 1.85 crore.

Also Read Nirmal Collector asks officials to be vigilant at check posts

Since the election schedule was announced, Rs. 2.77 crore was seized by flying squads, Rs. 9.76 by police and the Income Tax department, and Rs. 15.79 lakh by SST teams.