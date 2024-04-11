Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Rs 34 39 Lakh Cash Seized In Hyderabad On Wednesday

Rs 34.39 lakh cash seized in Hyderabad on Wednesday

While the Flying Squads seized Rs 1.70 lakh, the Income Tax Department seized Rs 32.09 lakh. So far, Rs 13.31 crore cash, valuable worth Rs 1.87 crore, and 19,872.72 litres of liquor have been seized.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11 April 2024, 10:11 PM
Rs 34.39 lakh cash seized in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Enforcement teams on Wednesday seized Rs 34. 39 lakh in cash, 50 litres of liquor and valuables worth Rs 56,728.

While the Flying Squads seized Rs 1.70 lakh, the Income Tax Department seized Rs 32.09 lakh. So far, Rs 13.31 crore cash, valuable worth Rs 1.87 crore, and 19,872.72 litres of liquor have been seized.

Also Read

Related News

Latest News