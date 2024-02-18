Press Club record crushing victory over Nizam Club in Inter-Club T20 tournament

Batting first, Press Club posted a massive 227/5 with the help of Srinivas and Mahesh Muppala’s half-centuries. Later, they restricted Nizam Club to 132 in 19.2 overs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 February 2024, 11:19 PM

Press Club's Mahesh Muppala smashed 22-ball 58-run in the clash against Nizam Club.

Hyderabad: Press Club dished out an all-round performance to crush Nizam Club by a massive 95 runs in the 20th Secunderabad Club Inter-Club T20 tournament at the Secunderabad Club, on Sunday.

Press Club rode Srinivas’s 42-ball unbeaten 60 (7×4) and Mahesh Muppala’s 22-ball 58-run blitzkrieg to post a massive 227/5 in 20 overs. Later, Press Club skittled out Nizam Club for 132 in 19.2 overs. For Press Club, Shail (2/9), Shiva Krishna (2/21) and Deekshith (2/29) scalped two wickets each while Hanuma, Mahesh took a wicket each.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Press Club got off to a strong start with Rathna (32 off 20; 7×4) and Anoop (19 off 13; 4×4) adding 41 runs in 4.2 overs for the first wicket. After their dismissals, Srinivas steadied the innings in the middle. Though Press Club lost three wickets in the middle phase, Mahesh joined hands with Srinivas and stitched an unbeaten 104-run stand in just 47 balls. Mahesh took a special liking for Nizam Club bowlers hitting runs at will. While Mahesh hit four sixes and five boundaries in his knock, Srinivas’s innings was laced with seven boundaries.

In reply, Nizam Club was off to a sedate start losing first two wickets for just 22 runs in 4.1 overs. Opener Vivaan Satwalekar waged a lone battle with a 38-ball 52 (5×4, 3×6). He added 54 runs for the third wicket before being dismissed in the 11th over. From there on, the opposition was never in the chase. Srinivas, for this all-round show, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Brief Scores: Press Club 227/5 in 20 overs (Srinivas 60 not out, Mahesh Muppala 58 not out; Shashank Sonthalia 2/41, Ausaaf 2/52) bt Nizam Club 132 in 19.2 overs (Vivaan Satwalekar 52; Shail 2/9, Shiva Krishna 2/21, Deekshith Reddy 2/29);

FMC Club 212/4 in 20 overs (Vishnua Alladi 53, Alankrit Agarwal 45 no; Yudish Surapaneni 2/37) lost to JHIC 213/4 in 17.2 overs (Yudish Surapaneni 86 no, Aravind 45 no; Srujan Vadla 2/38).