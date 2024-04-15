Hyderabad: Rs 2.87 lakh seized on Sunday

While eight complaints were received regarding cash and other items expected to be used for elections, FIRs were registered against six people. A total of 25 licensed weapons have also been deposited.

Hyderabad: The enforcement authorities under model poll code have seized Rs. 2.87 lakh in cash, goods worth Rs.4.08 lakh, and 38.87 liters of liquor between Sunday 6 am and Monday 6 am in areas falling under GHMC. Cases have been registered against four persons and two have been arrested.

A total of Rs. 13.75 crore in cash has been seized, along with Rs. 1.93 crore worth of valuables.

Of this, Rs. 2.95 crore was captured by Flying Squads, Rs.10.63 crore jointly by police and the Income Tax Department, and Rs.15.79 lakh by SST teams.

Further, the Excise Department also seized 20,129.25 liters of liquor. Ends