Incomplete works at Hanamkonda Public Garden irks citizens

Warangal Urban: The slow-moving redevelopment works of the Public Garden, Hanamkonda was causing inconvenience to morning walkers and children visiting the park.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) which took up the works was yet to complete the works even after three years. As a part of the development works, the officials decided to take up renovation of Town Hall, jogging track, internal roads, children’s playground, exercise decks, theme garden, food court, nursery and other facilities. Some of these works are yet to be completed.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Srinivas Duddula, a resident of Gokul Nagar, who uses the Public Garden for morning walks, alleged that the officials were not taking any action against the contractor for delay in the works. “The people’s representatives to are responsible for the delay in the park beautification works as they are not exerting enough pressure on the officials,” he alleged.

P Shashivadan Reddy, a 4th class student of the Children Montessori School, who goes to the park to play said that he could not play much as the playing equipment was damaged totally. “Only some new equipment is available to us to play with. This is very sad. The playing equipment at Balasamudram children’s park is also damaged,” he added.

GWMC Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) G Sunitha said the contractor was scheduled to complete the works by the end of this month. She, however, added that she had ‘no idea’ about the civil works in the garden. Meanwhile, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy could not be reached for comment.