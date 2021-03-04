Increase in salaries for Angandwadi teachers on the cards: Satyavathi Rathod

Pointing out that the TRS government had increased the salaries of Anganwadi teachers in the past, she said the State government had also changed the nomenclature of Anganwadi worker as Anganwadi teacher.

Mahabubabad: Minister for Women, Child, and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday said the State government was considering a second hike in salaries of Anganwadi teachers. Pointing out that the TRS government had increased the salaries of Anganwadi teachers in the past, she said the State government had also changed the nomenclature of Anganwadi worker as Anganwadi teacher.

Addressing a meeting of the Anganwadi teacher, filed assistants, RCO, and VAOs here, she said the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving to strengthen the Angawandi system and urged the Anganwadi teachers and other graduate voters to vote for TRS candidate for Warangal –Khammam-Nalgonda graduate constituency Palla Rajeswhar Reddy and ensure his victory.

“Rajeshwar Reddy’s victory will be of great benefit to the graduates, employees, and the unemployed. The state government will help them in all ways. Anganwadi teachers did a great job during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Accusing the Central government of adopting anti-peoples’ policies, she said: “Everyone knows that nothing good has happened to the state since the BJP came to power at the Centre. Moreover, the prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel are increasing every day causing a huge burden on the common man.”

“The BJP government is working only for Ambanis and Adanis, not for the common man. The BJP is not setting up the steel factory at Bayyaram despite many pleas. The BJP is trying to obstruct the development of Telangana State,” she added.

TRS leader Rambabu, Telangana state Anganwadi state president Nalla Bharathi, Mahabubabad district president Madhavi, Warangal Rural district president Vani, and others attended the meeting.

