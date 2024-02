IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Report, Rajkot: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel

England's Mark Wood took four wickets, but fielding lapses and Siraj's injury hindered their performance.

16 February 2024

