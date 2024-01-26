Ind vs Eng: Century would have been amazing, says Jaiswal

The youngster said that he was trying to be positive and play an aggressive brand of cricket but had no qualms about missing the century.

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 26 January 2024, 07:03 PM

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back to pavilion during the second day of the first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was playing his first Test match in India, is a bit disappointed to miss out on a hundred, during the second day”s play of the first Test against England in Hyderabad, on Friday.

The youngster said that he was trying to be positive and play an aggressive brand of cricket but had no qualms about missing the century. Speaking after the second day”s play, the left-hander said, “Yes, a century would have been amazing. But I was trying to be positive throughout my innings. I missed the century but it is ok. That is how I play my game,” he added.

Also Read India scores 421/7 on Day 2 to push England to corner

Speaking about his dismissal, he said, “I could have played that shot well. But it is fine. I am still learning and I will learn from my mistakes.” When asked about his aggressive style of batting on the opening day where he attacked debutant Tom Hartley, he said there was no particular tactic against the debutant.

“There was no particular plan against him. I just wanted to be aggressive and play with positive intent,” he said. The youngster said his only goal in the series is to contribute as many runs as possible for the team.

“I want to play well and score as many runs as possible. Playing for India is a proud moment and I want to do well for the team.” India have posted a massive total with a lead of 175 runs but the youngster said that the team management has no particular score in mind before they decide to declare the innings.

“We want to make as many runs as possible in the first innings. The pitch is turning and it will be tough to play going ahead. So, we don”t have any particular total in mind. We want to make as many as possible,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, England”s assistant coach Jeetan Patel said that their inexperienced bowing attack is learning the craft on the go. “Yes, it is a learning experience for our bowlers. They have improved a lot from yesterday. In fact, they were very good today. I think they have improved tremendously,” he said.