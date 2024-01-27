| India All Out For 436 Take 190 Run First Innings Lead Over England

Resuming at the overnight score of 421 for 7, Jadeja (87 off 180 balls) and Axar Patel (44) shared 78 runs for the eighth wicket to hand India a big 190-run first innings lead over the visitors.

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Updated On - 27 January 2024, 10:55 AM

Hyderabad: India’s innings lasted 54 minutes in the morning session losing the last three wickets for a mere 15 runs in 11 overs as India ended their innings at 436 in 120 overs, to take a first innings lead of 190 runs, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were cautious in their approach looking to survive the initial phase. They were successful in fending off Mark Wood and Joe Root for the first half an hour.

But Root then struck twin blows in as many overs in the day’s 10th over to limit India to 436 runs. He first dismissed well-set Jadeja (87 off 180b balls; 7×4, 2×6) as lbw. Jadeja reviewed the decision unsuccessfully. Root then got the next ball to sneak through Jasprit Bumrah’s bat and pad to castle his stumps. In the next over, Rehan Ahmed hit Axar’s stumps as Indian innings folded up adding mere 15 runs in 11 overs to extend the lead to 190 runs.

For England, Root returned as their most successful bowler with 4/79 bowling figures. Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs (Ben Stokes 70; Ravindra Jadeja 3/88, R Ashwin 3/68).

India 1st innings: 436 all out in 121 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4/79).