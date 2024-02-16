| India All Out For 445 In First Innings Against England

Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) struck fine hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made a promising start to his Test career with an impressive 62 off 66 balls.

By PTI Published Date - 16 February 2024, 01:50 PM

Photo: AP

Rajkot: India were all out for 445 in their first innings on the second day of the third Test against England here on Friday.

In his first international outing, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel too batted very well for a neat 46 off 104 balls and the seasoned Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with 37 while sharing a 77-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

India resumed the second day on their overnight score of 326/5 with Jadeja and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (1) at the crease.

Both Jadeja and Kuldeep, however, got out at the start of second day as India slipped to 331/7.

Ashwin and Jurel then steadied the innings.

For England, returning pacer Mark Wood finished with figures of 4/114 in 27.5 overs.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 445 all out in 130.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 112 Sarfaraj Khan 62; Mark Wood 4/114).