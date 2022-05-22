| India Announces Squad For Fifth Test Against England Pujara Returns After Successful County Stint

By ANI Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

File Photo: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Sunday named India’s 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England.

The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently leads the Test series 2-1.

The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian contingent.

At that time, the BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the game.

Batter Ajinkya Rahane missed out from the squad due to a hamstring injury that also saw him miss the remainder of the ongoing season of IPL 2022 with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The other Test veteran for India, Cheteshwar Pujara, has made his return to the national side after delivering stupendous performances for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two. Earlier he was dropped from the squad for the home test matches against Sri Lanka.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

