KTR launches Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for government school students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:13 AM, Fri - 6 October 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The State government’s unique Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for government school students was launched by IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Government High School for Girls, West Marredpally, here on Friday.

After greeting students, Rama Rao had his breakfast with them in the dining hall. The inaugural breakfast menu included Idli with sambar, puri and alu kurma, upma and chutney, and kesari sweet.

Rama Rao described the breakfast as nutritious and reading out the day-wise breakfast menu, he asked the students to call up officials if they do not get food as per the menu.

Rama Rao, who is also MA&UD Minister, directed the GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose to ensure that quality is maintained and food samples are tested frequently. He also asked teachers to give their feedback.

The breakfast scheme was also launched at one school in each assembly constituency. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, commenced the scheme at ZPHS Raviryal in Ranga Reddy district. The scheme will be expanded to all schools after Dasara vacation.

