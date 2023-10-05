KTR slams opposition leaders, says they are not match for KCR

Naming G Kishan Reddy and A Revanth Reddy, the minister said these leaders did not have the stature to stand up and fight against K Chandrashekhar Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:30 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Congress and BJP leaders were no match to the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in safeguarding the interests of the State.

Naming G Kishan Reddy and A Revanth Reddy, he said these leaders did not have the stature to stand up and fight against K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had risked his life fighting for Telangana Statehood. Kishan Reddy was someone who ran away when asked to resign during the Telangana movement, while Revanth Reddy was a thief who was caught red-handedly in the cash for vote scam.

Speaking at multiple programmes at Kukatpally, Shadnagar, Raviryal and Vikarabad on Thursday, Rama Rao slammed the Congress party, stating that the people of Telangana did not need parties that sell seats and buy votes. “Congress will win in 10 places, and then Revanth Reddy will take those MLAs and join the BJP after the elections,” he said.

The elections were round the corner. It was time for the onset of a new season for political tourists. For the people, this was the time for critical thinking.

“While going for voting, it should be your responsibility to make reasoned and informed choices. The election symbol of car alone should be in your mind. The State and the rapid strides it could make so far in all fronts owes singularly to the BRS,” he asserted.

Stating that it was ironic that Congress leaders were now talking about power supply issues when the people had faced the maximum power related issues during the Congress rule, Rama Rao industries in Telangana no longer gave power holidays and people did not have power supply issues at their homes.

Comparing Chandrashekhar Rao and Narendra Modi, Rama Rao said the former was giving Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and uninterrupted and free electricity to farmers, while Modi promised to double farmers’ income by 2022 but did nothing.

“Modi doubled farmers’ problems, not farmers’ income,” he said, adding that farmers’ income could be doubled only by introducing farmer-friendly schemes and policies, and not with mere rhetoric.

