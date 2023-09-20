India-Canada Diplomatic Crisis: Unraveling Khalistan Controversy | Narendra Modi vs. Justin Trudeau

Watch the full video to know in detail about the India-Canada diplomatic crisis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 AM, Wed - 20 September 23

On September 18, a full-blown diplomatic row erupted between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani supporter, in British Columbia back in June. Nijjar, known for his hardline stance supporting Khalistan, was branded a ‘terrorist’ by India.

But the situation took an unexpected turn when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a startling announcement, alleging “credible” information linking India to Nijjar’s killing. Watch the full video to know in detail about the India-Canada diplomatic crisis.