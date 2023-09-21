India-Canada Face Off: Latest Updates | Gurpatwant Singh Threatening Video & Travel Advisories

The diplomatic standoff between India and Canada has entered its third day. India seems to have gained an advantage, as other major countries have shown minimal anti-India reactions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:59 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: The diplomatic standoff between India and Canada has entered its third day. India seems to have gained an advantage, as other major countries have shown minimal anti-India reactions. Canada might have expected more international support, but the response has been rather lukewarm. On Wednesday, both Canada and India issued travel advisories. Canada advised its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting India, while India reciprocated by urging Indians in or travelling to Canada to exercise the utmost caution.

