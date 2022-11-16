India celebrates National Press Day on November 16

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

The National Press Day is observed on November 16 every year to acknowledge and honour the Press Council of India (PCI). This day marks the presence of an Independent and responsible press in India.

Hyderabad: There is someone behind the news you read in the paper and on TV; constantly updating you with the goings on in the country. Today, India celebrates them.

The National Press Day is observed on November 16 every year to acknowledge and honour the Press Council of India (PCI). This day marks the presence of an Independent and responsible press in India.

It was on this day that the Press Council of India started functioning as a molar watchdog to ensure that press maintains the high standards expected from this powerful medium without being restricted by the influence or threats of any external factors. The press or media is known as the fourth pillar of democracy that connects the Government, the bureaucrats and the people.

In the year 1956, the first press commission decided to form a body with statutory authority, meant to fulfil the responsibility of maintaining the ethics of journalism. On November 16, 1966, the PCI was established to monitor the quality of Indian press reporting.

On this day, many known people took to their Twitter accounts to wish all the journalists. “Warm greetings to the media fraternity on National Press Day! Members of the Fourth Estate, the free press, play a key role in a robust democracy,” tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India.

Warm greetings to the media fraternity on National Press Day!

Members of the Fourth Estate, the free press, play a key role in a robust democracy.#NationalPressDay pic.twitter.com/s8ZFQoQYiv — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 16, 2022

“On National Press Day I extend my warm wishes to all media persons. It is a day of reaffirmation of our collective commitment to responsible journalism without fear or favour. I look forward to media playing an increasingly constructive role in our democracy,” tweeted Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India.

On National Press Day I extend my warm wishes to all mediapersons. It is a day of reaffirmation of our collective commitment to responsible journalism without fear or favour.

I look forward to media playing an increasingly constructive role in our democracy.#NationalPressDay2022 pic.twitter.com/plKKMFlzen — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 16, 2022

Journalists are said to be a mirror, reflecting the truth of society. This day marks the freedom of the press in the country.