India clears exports of 75,000 tonnes non-basmati rice to UAE

By PTI Published Date - 09:54 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

New Delhi: The government on Monday cleared exports of 75,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to the UAE through National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL).

Though there is a ban on rice exports, India is shipping rice to friendly and neighbouring countries on their request to meet their food security demands.

“Export of 75,000 MT of Non-Basmati White Rice (under HS code 1006 30 90) to UAE is permitted through NCEL,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Earlier, the government permitted the export of broken rice to Senegal (5 lakh tonnes), Gambia (5 lakh tonnes), Indonesia (2 lakh tonnes), Mali (1 lakh tonnes), and Bhutan (48,804 tonnes).

The government has also allowed exports of non-basmati rice to Bhutan (79,000 tonnes), Mauritius (14,000 tonnes) and Singapore (50,000 tonnes) through the NCEL.

On September 9 last year, the government banned the export of broken rice to check rising retail prices and boost domestic supply.

On July 20, it banned exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season.

