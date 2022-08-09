| India Has Become Role Model To Many Countries In Last 75 Years Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

BC Welfare Miniser G Kamalakar distributing national flags to people in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said on Tuesday that India has come a long way since Independence and has become a role model to many countries on various fronts in the last 75 years.

In response to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence from August 8 to 22 as part of Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav, the Minister distributed national flags to people in the 33rd division in Karimnagar here on Tuesday.

Kamalakar along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and Shyamprasad Lal, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Commissioner Seva Islavath and others distributed national flags to people.

Besides distributing national flags to 38,754 houses in the district, charity works like blood donation camps for Thalassemia patients, fruits distribution to physically challenged and old aged people among several other initiatives were being taken up as part of the celebrations.

The Minister called upon all sections of people to celebrate the fortnight long programme on a grand scale by hoisting tricolor on their houses.