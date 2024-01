India in Global Startup Ecosystem: 1.14 lakh companies and 12 lakh jobs | Indian Startup Sector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: India’s tech start-up ecosystem, with over 1.14 lakh startups and 12 lakh jobs, is the third largest globally, with funding exceeding $70 billion from 2019 to 2023. Despite challenges, 70% of founders are integrating AI into their solutions.

