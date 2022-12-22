India needs ‘jimmedar netas’, not ‘sleeping chowkidars’: Kavitha

Citing a recent reply in Rajya Sabha, Kavitha said loans worth over Rs.19.4 lakh crore of corporates in the country were written off.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:50 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Nizamabad: Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Central government for its anti-farmer and pro-corporate policy decisions, BRS MLC K Kavitha said BJP leaders who claimed to be ‘chowkidars’ of the nation, were in deep slumber even as corporate ‘looteras’ were defaulting loans to banks and fleeing the country. Instead of recovering the defaulted amount, she said the Centre was writing off the loans and passing on the burden on to farmers and the poor by imposing taxes even on essential goods like milk and curd.

Citing a recent reply in Rajya Sabha, Kavitha said loans worth over Rs.19.4 lakh crore of corporates in the country were written off. She urged people of the country to realise the failures of the BJP government. “We should now realise that the leaders, the party, the government who promised to be ‘chowkidars‘ in this country are sleeping, while the corporates are looting this country and running away. We do not need sleeping ‘chowkidars’. We need ‘jimmedar netas’ (responsible leaders) to make sure that the wealth of this country stays in this country,” she told mediapersons in Nizamabad on Thursday.

The legislator demanded that if the NDA government was sincere, it should get all these ‘looteras’ (looters) back into the country, and recover the defaulted loans. “Please do your chowkidaari properly. Burdening the farmers or the poor people and imposing taxes on essential items like milk and curd is not the way to lead the country,” she said.

Kavitha also took strong exception to the Centre issuing a notice to the Telangana government asking the latter to pay Rs.150 crore with regard to MNREGS works. She said the BRS would hold a ‘Maha dharna’ in the State on Friday against the Centre’s double standards and anti-farmer policies. She reminded that the BRS has been demanding for integration of agriculture with MNREGS, which was ignored by the BJP at the Centre.

“The funds were utilised for construction of crop drying platforms for farmers. If the BJP is really committed for farmers’ welfare, the union government should reconsider its decision,” she demanded.