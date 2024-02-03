| India Roadshow 2024 Closes On A High Note Unveiling The Charms Of Turkish Culture And Tourism

India roadshow 2024 closes on a high note, unveiling the charms of Turkish Culture and Tourism

The India Roadshow 2024 event in Hyderabad showcased the rich cultural tapestry and tourism potential of Turkiye, drawing the active participation of over 150 local travel agents and members of the tourism fraternity from both Turkiye and India, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkiye and Turkiye Tourism and Promotion Agency, in collaboration with the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), have successfully concluded the fourth leg of their mega six-city India Roadshow 2024, in Hyderabad.

The India Roadshow 2024 event in Hyderabad showcased the rich cultural tapestry and tourism potential of Turkiye, drawing the active participation of over 150 local travel agents and members of the tourism fraternity from both Turkiye and India, a press release said.

Attendees experienced an in-depth exploration of Turkiye’s landscapes, historic landmarks, and dynamic cities during the event. The B2B sessions played a crucial role in fostering productive dialogues, facilitating collaborations between leaders in the Indian travel industry and Turkiye’s highly regarded suppliers.

Noteworthy Indian travel brands took an active role in the proceedings, emphasising the industry’s keen interest in positioning Turkiye as a top-tier destination.

Onur Gözet, Deputy General Director of Promotion, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye said, “The vibrant engagement in Hyderabad showcases the shared enthusiasm for exploring Turkiye’s diverse offerings. Such initiatives play a crucial role in deepening our connections and fostering a mutual appreciation for the rich tapestry of our respective cultures.”

The event emerged as a pivotal platform, effectively spotlighting Turkiye’s diverse tourism offerings to the expanding Indian travel trade community. The roadshow’s itinerary includes upcoming session in Bangalore, and a concluding event in Ahmedabad.