India shining at international level

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Candidates should understand the role played by the country in recent times

These practice questions focusing on current affairs will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1) With respect to Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which of the following decisions has been taken by the union Cabinet?

a) CDRI should be established in all countries

b) It should be categorised as a pan-India organisation

c) It should be categorised as an international organisation

d) CDRI should be established in all States

Ans: c

Explanation: The union Cabinet has approved the categorisation of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as an ‘International Organisation’. The Cabinet has also signed the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) with CDRI for granting it the exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under the United Nations (Privileges & Immunities) Act, 1947.

2) Which of the following country is not part of I2U2?

a) India

b) Israel

c) The UAE

d) The UK

Ans: d

Explanation: I2U2 was initially formed in October 2021 because of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE. The aim of this quadrilateral grouping was to deal with issues concerning maritime security, infrastructure and transport in the region. At that time, it was called the ‘International Forum for Economic Cooperation’, and was also referred to as the ‘West Asian Quad’. Now, it consists of India, Israel, the USA and the UAE.

3) Name the city that has been named as first cultural and tourism capital of SCO?

a) Khajuraho

b) Moscow

c) Varanasi

d) Shanghai

Ans: c

Explanation: Varanasi, the holy city which showcases India’s culture and traditions over the ages, was declared the first ‘Cultural and Tourism Capital’ of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Iran and Belarus are likely to be the two newest additions to the China and Russia-backed SCO. India will be hosting the SCO summit next year.

4) On which of the following issues has India recently introduced a resolution in UNGA?

a) Multilingualism

b) Action against terrorism

c) Curbing cross-border pollution

d) Sharing of cross-border river water

Ans: a

Explanation: India has recently introduced a resolution on multilingualism in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which has been adopted by the organisation. The resolution, which was passed, encourages the UN to continue disseminating important messages and communications in official as well as non-official languages, including Hindi. It was the first time that the Hindi language, along with Bangla and Urdu, was mentioned in the resolution.

5) 1267 resolution in UNSC is in news in recent times. What is it related to?

a) Permanent status to India in UNSC

b) Designating Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist

c) Putting Pakistan in Block list of Financial Action Task Force

d) None

Ans: b

Explanation: China has blocked a joint move by India and the US to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council by placing a “technical hold” on the proposal. The resolution 1267 provides for sanctions against individuals and entities that support or finance the acts or activities of ISIL, Al-Qaida, associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

6) Ruchira Kamboj has been appointed as a….?

a) Under Secretary General of United Nations

b) Chairman of 77th session of UNGA

c) Permanent representative of India in UNO

d) Chef-Du-Secretary of UNGA President

Ans: c

Explanation: Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York. She is the first female Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations.

V. Rajendra Sharma,

Faculty (Current Affairs)

9849212411