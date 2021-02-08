India to be Asia’s R&D hub for Linode

Linode, a cloud service provider may set up data centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: US-based cloud computing company Linode is accelerating innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible and affordable. Founded in 2003 in Philadelphia’s Old City, the company empowers over a million developers, startups and businesses across its global network of 11 data centres including the centre in Mumbai. Blair Lyon, VP, Cloud Experience, Linode tells Y V Phani Raj what India means to the company and their growth plans.

India operations

We established our data centre in Mumbai to provide lower latency, data sovereignty and meet data compliance needs of clients in India. This was our tenth centre in the world which was soon followed by the Sydney centre. India’s data centre is one of the largest data centres on par with the centres we have in Frankfurt, New York and Toronto.

User segments

We had been serving developers, startups and small and medium businesses in India by making cloud easily accessible. Large enterprises, particularly in sectors such as banking requiring multi-cloud solutions and disaster recovery capability are also looking at Linode today. Media services, e-learning, e-commerce and startups in artificial intelligence and machine learning are using our services.

Differentiation

Instead of using OpenStack, VMware or any other alternative to code out the technology stack, Linode writes it all in-house. This gives us complete visibility and understanding of every line of the code while allowing us to roll out new features a lot faster. Also, avoiding lock-in with just one vendor enables free movement of apps from one cloud to another while using a common development and operations approach.

Ease of use

Our interface can be learnt within a week without the need to hire a cloud certified specialist. With Linode supporting open cloud, SMEs can shape their infrastructure across the multi-cloud landscape. We ensure quick turnaround on queries addressed by humans and not bots. We also offer two-third of savings to clients. We have still remained profitable and debt-free.

Growth plans

Linode is fully utilising the capacity at the current data centre in Mumbai. To serve businesses across India, we are looking at opportunities to create more data centres. We are certainly evaluating options to set up data centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We see India to become the R&D hub and support centre for Asia as well as provide professional services to medium and large enterprises. India is already among the top five markets globally in terms of the customer base.

Emerging use cases

We had also been catering to startups, accelerators and companies conducting hackathons in the US and Europe. Any company that wants to augment its products or services with cloud hosting, computing or storage can tap into scalability that Linode provides. Companies in streaming services have also started using our solutions. New use cases and segments continue to emerge. We are also looking to bring innovative features such as global firewall protection and cloud graphic processing units.

Data sovereignty

Linode doesn’t have feeder businesses to use any data that it handles. We keep our activity simple and straightforward to ensure data security. We meet regulatory compliance needs of all the markets we operate.

