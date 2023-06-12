India to tour West Indies from July 12, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, five T20Is

St. John’s: Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Monday the schedule for India’s tour of the Caribbean, set to happen from July 12 to August 13, comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

India last toured West Indies for an all-format tour in 2019, winning the series in all formats. They also made a white-ball-only trip last year, emerging victorious in both series.

India’s tour of the West Indies starts with two Tests, which will kickstart the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

The Test Series is followed by the three-game ODI Series, with the first two matches at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and will be the first ODI involving West Indies at the venue.

The T20I series will commence at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 3, followed by the second and third T20Is at the Guyana National Stadium on August 6 and 8. The series will end at Lauderhill, Florida, USA with the fourth and fifth T20Is on August 12 and 13 to be hosted by Broward County Cricket Stadium.

“We also look forward to hosting India in the white-ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour,” concluded Grave.

