Saturday, Oct 7, 2023
Home | India | India Vs Pakistan Bcci Set To Release 14000 Tickets Sale Begins Tomorrow

India Vs Pakistan: BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets, sale begins tomorrow

The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 pm onwards on October 8.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:30 PM, Sat - 7 October 23
India Vs Pakistan: BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets, sale begins tomorrow

Mumbai: The BCCI on Saturday announced the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14 at Ahmedabad.

The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 pm onwards on October 8. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Team India’s fixtures in the ICC World Cup 2023

India vs Australia              8 October         Chennai
India vs Afghanistan        11 October        Delhi
India vs Pakistan              14 October        Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh         19 October       Pune
India vs New Zealand       22 October       Dharamshala
India vs England               29 October        Lucknow
India vs Sri Lanka             02 November   Mumbai
India vs South Africa       05 November   Kolkata
India vs Netherlands       12 November   Bengaluru

Related News

Latest News