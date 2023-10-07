India Vs Pakistan: BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets, sale begins tomorrow

The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 pm onwards on October 8.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:30 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Mumbai: The BCCI on Saturday announced the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14 at Ahmedabad.

The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 pm onwards on October 8. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Team India’s fixtures in the ICC World Cup 2023

India vs Australia 8 October Chennai

India vs Afghanistan 11 October Delhi

India vs Pakistan 14 October Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh 19 October Pune

India vs New Zealand 22 October Dharamshala

India vs England 29 October Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka 02 November Mumbai

India vs South Africa 05 November Kolkata

India vs Netherlands 12 November Bengaluru

Also Read Suresh Raina recalls Tendulkar’s advice during World Cup 2011 quarterfinals against Australia