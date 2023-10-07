India Vs Pakistan: BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets, sale begins tomorrow

The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 pm onwards on October 8.
Mumbai: The BCCI on Saturday announced the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14 at Ahmedabad.
The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 pm onwards on October 8. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.
India vs Australia 8 October Chennai
India vs Afghanistan 11 October Delhi
India vs Pakistan 14 October Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh 19 October Pune
India vs New Zealand 22 October Dharamshala
India vs England 29 October Lucknow
India vs Sri Lanka 02 November Mumbai
India vs South Africa 05 November Kolkata
India vs Netherlands 12 November Bengaluru