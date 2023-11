India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: Shreyas Iyer Smashes Sri Lankan Spinners

After Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer takes the charge to drive India to a big total against Sri Lanka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: India plays against Sri Lanka today in Mumbai’s Wankhade Stadium in the league stage of the ICC World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bowl. After Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer takes the charge to drive India to a big total.