Indian Armed Forces to induct killer drones into Military

Of 30 drones, the Indian Navy will have 15 drones under its control and the rest will be shared between Army and Army and Air Force.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking development, India’s Defence Ministry approved the acquisition of MQ-9 Reaper drones from the United States.

The formal announcement will be made during Prime Minster Modi’s official visits to the USA next week. In a whopping $3 billion deal, India will acquire 30 MQ-9 Reapers.

Also called Predator B, MQ-9 Reapers are armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that fly autonomously or can be controlled remotely.

According to the sources, the Defence Acquisition Council in its meeting on Thursday gave clearance for the deal, subject to further approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The procurement file was moved by the Indian Navy to bolster its surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region.

The procurement of drones is a tri-services acquisition deal as Indian Army and Air Force also have agreed to go ahead with the deal, but Indian Navy is acting as the lead agency.

Of 30 drones, the Indian Navy will have 15 drones under its control and the rest will be shared between Army and Army and Air Force.

The Defence Acquisition Council serves as the highest body in the Defence Ministry, and all high-profile acquisition decisions taken by the council must be approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Here are a few interesting features of the MQ-9 Reaper:

The drone developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems was initially designed for intelligence collection, coordination, and reconnaissance missions.

It is equipped with nine hard points, which can carry sensors, laser-guided bombs, and air-to-ground missiles. It has an endurance of more than 27 hours and can operate at altitudes up to 50,000 ft.

With a length of 36 feet and a height of 12.5 feet, the drone weighs 4,900 pounds and boasts a speed of 230 mph. The Reaper has a payload capacity of 3,850 pounds (1,746 kg), which includes 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) of external stores.

The killer drone’s baseline system is equipped with the Multi-Spectral Targeting System, a comprehensive set of visual sensors designed for precise targeting purposes.

The unit also includes a laser range finder/designator that accurately identifies targets and allows for the effective deployment of laser-guided munitions like the Guided Bomb Unit-12 Paveway II.

Additionally, the versatile Reaper can support various operations including coastal and border surveillance, tracking weapons, enforcing embargoes, providing humanitarian and disaster assistance, supporting peacekeeping efforts, and assisting in counter-narcotic operations.

Making use of satellite communication links, the UAV aircraft can gather and transmit real-time imagery data to ground users continuously, even when operating beyond line-of-sight (BLOS).

A total of 280 drones are serving in the US armed forces.