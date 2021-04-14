Indian constitution drew attention of many countries: Bharati Hollikeri

Mancherial Collector said that he had produced the fine constitution which drew attention of many countries and to uphold values, culture and traditions of the country.

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that the citizens of the country were reaping benefits of the constitution which was penned by a panel of experts who were led by Dr BR Ambedkar. She along with MLA N Diwakar Rao and Peddpalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha paid tributes to Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary celebrated here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharati recalled Ambedkar’s matchless contributions to the Indian constitution. She said that he had produced the fine constitution which drew attention of many countries and to uphold values, culture and traditions of the country. He was determined to bring the work of laws and to abolish inequalities in society.

The IAS officer said that a study circle named Ambedkar was going to be created in Mancherial district centre for providing quality coaching to aspirants of government jobs and to train jobless in several fields. She handed over certificates of appreciation to 16 volunteers who helped Narlapur village in Mandamarri mandal to achieve 100 percent literacy in 100 days.

Later, the Collector, Diwakar Rao and Venkatesh Netha distributed fruits to patients of district headquarters hospital to mark the celebrations.

District SC Development Officer Ravinder Reddy, District Adult Education Officer Purushottam Naik, Mancherial municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, and district headquarters hospital medical superintendent Dr Aravind were present.