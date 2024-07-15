Mancherial Collector says plantation of saplings is everyone’s responsibility

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 06:31 PM

Collector Kumar Deepak plants saplings as part of Vanamahotsavm on the premises of IDOC in Mancherial on Monday

Mancherial: Collector Kumar Deepak told everyone to take plantation of saplings as a responsibility in order to protect the environment and ecological balance. He along with Additional Collector (Revenue) Sabhavath Motilal planted saplings on the premises of Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC) as part of ongoing Vanamahotsavam here on Monday.

Deepak said that plants play a vital role in protection of ecological balance and existence of living organisms. He urged the public to take planting saplings as a responsibility to provide unpolluted air to the coming generations. He asked them to protect the saplings by taking care of the saplings planted under the massive green drive.

The Collector further said that a target of planting 20 lakh saplings was set to DRDA, while SCCL was given a target of 7 lakh. Forest department would plant 9 lakh saplings, while municipalities of the district were going to plant 7.5 lakh saplings. Other departments would plant 1 lakh saplings. He told the officials to protect the saplings and to dig rainwater harvesting pits.

SCCL Srirampur Area GM G Sanjeeva Reddy and students were present.