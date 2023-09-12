Indian cricket legends: Run-scoring milestones inspire generations

12 September 23

Hyderabad: India’s batsman Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest to score 13,000 runs in ODIs. He achieved the feat during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

With his batting prowess and great consistency, Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 10,000 runs in just 205 matches.

Similarly, ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma became the second fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in 241 matches, showcasing his ability to dominate bowlers. Rohit accomplished the feat during the Super Four match of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka.

Likewise, Sachin Tendulkar, known as the ‘God of Cricket,’ took 259 matches to reach 10,000 runs.

Each of these cricketing greats from India left an indelible mark, proving their ability to score runs against bowlers. Their achievements will inspire the coming generation and continue to elevate the sport of cricket in India.